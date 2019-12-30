Monday — Mostaccioli, penne pasta, broccoli cuts, fruit cocktail

Tuesday — Beef Stroganoff, Italian green beans, orange pop dessert

Wednesday — Stuffed cabbage, baked potato, buttered carrots, vanilla yogurt, peaches

Thursday — Sausage, pepper and onions, rice, Capri vegetables, orange, garden salad/dressing

Friday — Macaroni and cheese, French cut green beans, apple, powdered donut stars

Area One Agency on Aging: Northwest Indiana Community Action Corp.

Caterer: Meals on Wheals

Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food

1/2 pint of Milk served with each meal

For Meal Reservations call by 9 a.m. the day before.

• Rensselaer Nutrition Site – Rensselaer

219-866- 4333 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)

• Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte

219-987-7909 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)

• Remington Nutrition Site – Remington

219-261-2228 (Meals Served at 11:30 a.m. EST

