Monday — Mostaccioli, penne pasta, broccoli cuts, fruit cocktail
Tuesday — Beef Stroganoff, Italian green beans, orange pop dessert
Wednesday — Stuffed cabbage, baked potato, buttered carrots, vanilla yogurt, peaches
Thursday — Sausage, pepper and onions, rice, Capri vegetables, orange, garden salad/dressing
Friday — Macaroni and cheese, French cut green beans, apple, powdered donut stars
Area One Agency on Aging: Northwest Indiana Community Action Corp.
Caterer: Meals on Wheals
Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food
1/2 pint of Milk served with each meal
For Meal Reservations call by 9 a.m. the day before.
• Rensselaer Nutrition Site – Rensselaer
219-866- 4333 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)
• Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte
219-987-7909 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)
• Remington Nutrition Site – Remington
219-261-2228 (Meals Served at 11:30 a.m. EST