Jerry, son of Victor and Bernice, and Nancy daughter of Jack and Hope Johnson were married July 11, 1970, at the Dolton United Methodist Church, Dolton, Ill.
Less than one year later on June 29, 1971, they welcomed the most awesomest son ever Glenn Michael Susnis, 364 days later on June 28, 1972, Celeste Dawn Susnis Robinson was born ready to run like the wind. They took a break from having kids for a couple years (because Glenn was so awesome) but on Feb, 25,1975, Suzanne Lynn Susnis Flick was born; she was the only normal kid the couple had.
This was the year that Gerald and Nancy decided to move to the great town of Wheatfield and we are all lifers of the community, thanks Mom and Dad!
Jerry was a cement mason for 30 years out of Local 165. Nancy was an English teacher and librarian for 30 years, but nowadays is best known for being the best swimming teacher in the area.
Jerry is always willing to lend a hand and to tell a story. These days he can be found providing security at T-mart for the local crowd. Nancy is teaching, swimming, yoga, or bible school, or involved in in one of 12 jobs that keep her busy in retirement.
Together they have traveled the roads of this nation from sea to shining sea and if you are on vacation and it’s unusually cold, look around for Nancy and Jerry, they are there somewhere.
They have put down roots in this community, raised three kids and eight grandchildren, making them a mainstay at every school event for 18 years.
If Jerry has helped you out in anyway or Nancy has either taught you in school or helped your kid to swim, please show then your love. Thank you, and this letter was by no way written by their awesome son (editor’s note: yes it was), nor did he pay anyone to write it.
Please help us celebrate this phenomenal feat of 50 years with a drive by anniversary parade at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at their granddaughter’s open house located at 10482 Cynthia Lane, Wheatfield.