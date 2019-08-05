NIPSCO donation

NIPSCO representatives stopped by the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce office to present the company’s donation for the fireworks that end the Touch of Dutch Festival Saturday night. Pictured are Chamber Board of Directors: Derek Stegenga, Terri Conley (holding check on left), Alicia VanVuren, Linda White, Jacob Gutwein, Mitchell Mullen, Wanda Marsh. Sue Kenyon, NIPSCO administrative supervisor, holds the check to the chamber (right).

 Photo Provided