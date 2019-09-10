Week of Sept. 16 – 20
Monday, Sept. 16: Beef brisket/au jus, mashed potatoes, corn, pickled beets, chocolate chip cookie
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Meatloaf/gravy, green peas, tropical fruit salad
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Broccoli stuffed chicken, mushroom gravy, capri blend, sliced pears, powered donut stars
Thursday, Sept. 19: Sauteed sausage and onions, rice pilaf, hot cinnamon apples, biscuit, mandarin orange whip
Friday, Sept. 20: Roasted turkey breast, egg noodles, Scandinavian vegetables, apple
Area One Agency on Aging: Northwest Indiana Community Action Corp.
Caterer: Meals on Wheals
Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food
1/2 pint of Milk served with each meal
For meal reservation call Jasper County Community Services, call by 9 a.m. the day before
• Rensselaer Nutrition Site – Rensselaer
219-866- 4333 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)
• Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte
219-987-7909 (Meals Served at 11:30 CST)
• Remington Nutrition Site – Remington
219-261-2228 (Meals Served at 11:30 a.m. EST)