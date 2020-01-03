DEMOTTE — Recently a wonderful partnership developed between Katie Kimberling of REVIVED, a local resale clothing store in DeMotte; Tristan Pyzynski, a young man living in DeMotte and working for his Eagle Scout rank; and the mobility workshop operated by Mobility Ministries, Inc., which manufactures and ships Mobility Carts to leg-disabled individuals in developing countries such as Malawi in Eastern Africa.
As Kimberling changes out her inventory of clothing very three months at her very busy resale shop in downtown DeMotte, she sets aside many bags of good to excellent quality clothing that did not sell in the last weeks of her inventory cycle. And Mobility Ministries has space to pack good quality used clothing inside of the large packing boxes that hold the Mobility Carts heading to Malawi; the Ministry uses about 50 lbs of clothing in every box. The problem developed when Kimberling couldn’t store that clothing for the Ministry to pick up as it was needed. She needed space to hold at least 75 large heavy bags per month for the mobility shop until the shop was ready for them.
That is when high school senior Tristan Pyzynski stepped up to help Kimberling and the mobility shop by proposing a project to build an 8’ x 16’ storage building behind Katie’s store to hold these clothes for pickup by Mobility Ministries. Pyzynski utilized this building project to obtain his Eagle Scout rank from the Boy Scouts.
Pyzynski drew the plans, obtained town permits, solicited business donations, built the shed and then surprised Mobility Ministries with an added bonus: a check for $1,400 — the unused portion of the donations he had collected!
Katie is happy!—she has place to store the clothing for Mobility Ministries!
Tristan is pleased!—he served this community, and obtained his Eagle Scout ranking!
The Mobility Shop is grateful!—it has an unlimited supply of good quality clothing to use!
. . . and best of all, the recipients of the mobility carts are better served!
[Note: Mobility Ministries does not accept used clothing from the public—they have adequate sources of clothing to meet all of their needs! So please do not drop off clothes there.]