DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Historical Society has closed the Depot Museum at Spencer Park. The museum will be closed until March 7, 2020. The museum is open from spring through fall every Saturday. During the winter months, the Historical Society will continue to sell many items that make excellent gifts for any occasion. Items include two books written by locals who tell of life in the area many years ago, note cards with pictures of the community on the front, baseball caps and T-shirts. To order any of the items or to get a complete list of all the society has to offer, call 987-3063 for information.
Depot Museum closes for winter
Cheri Shelhart
