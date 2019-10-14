DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving met at the Fairchild House to hand out this year’s $6,500 in grant awards. The recipients covered a full range of community organizations and school groups. In all, eight grants were distributed, ranging in amounts from $300 to $2000. Awardees included KVHS Technology Student Assoc. to help cover student engineering competition costs; DeMotte Christian School to purchase a full sized digital keyboard; Prairie Arts Council to supplement art classes at the KV Alternative School; Valley Community Players to help in costs for sound engineering and scripts to supplement costs for the popular Theatre in the Park at Spencer Park; Robert Fase Senior Center to purchase commercial grade card tables; Covenant Christian HS to help in the purchase of a low bass instrument for band; DeMotte Historical Society for funds to help cover much needed plumbing repairs; and to the Fairchild House to help cover costs for important ceiling repairs.
In awarding these grants, the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving increases the power of women’s philanthropy in our hometown because these grants go exclusively to benefit members of our community. Every dollar collected in dues from members in the spring is paid out in grants in the fall.
Attending the grants award program was Brienne Hooker, Executive Director of the Jasper Newton Foundation. She later stated: “These ladies care more for DeMotte than anyone I know. They take care to gather their own funds and infuse those into new projects, historical projects, and programs that will directly affect the youth of DeMotte in arts, culture, education, and sport.”
Founded in 2003, the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving is easy to support as membership dues are only $100 annually, with just 2 meetings a year. It could not be easier to make a huge impact in our own backyard. If you are interested in learning more about joining the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving, or if you want to know about grant applications, open to any not-for-profit 501 (c) 3, call Charlotte at 987-6320 or online at: www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org
Submitted by Judy Crawford