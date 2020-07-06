Spring 2020 University of Dubuque Dean's List
DUBUQUE, Iowa — University of Dubuque congratulates the following student, Griffin Stevens, of DeMotte, on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2020 Academic Dean's List.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
