DEMOTTE — The artwork of Irene Evans is currently on display at the DeMotte Library through the end of August.
Irene loved to color as a child. Her parents would proudly display her finished pictures at their business in Gary, Indiana. Customers would praise her work and occasionally give her a nickel. When she got enough nickels, she bought another coloring book.
At 9 years old, Irene and her family moved to a farm in DeMotte. She attended DeMotte High School and took art classes all four years. She then married and had two sons. Once her boys were in school, Irene attended college and received her degree in Elementary Education. She then taught for 30 years, in DeMotte, Hebron and Kniman. While teaching in Hebron, Irene was commissioned to paint two large murals.
Over the years, she has taken instruction in various types of oil, acrylic, watercolor, prism colored pencil, and pen and ink. Irene also worked with Milton Lenoir in Alabama for eight summers and earned a certificate to teach his style of acrylic painting. Now retired, Irene enjoys painting in all forms of art, from landscapes, floral, southwest, still life, portrait, to pen and ink of old buildings.
Those interested in viewing the intricate artworks of Irene Evans may visit the DeMotte Library, located at 901 Birch St SW.