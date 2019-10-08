Community calendar

SATURDAY, OCT. 12
• WHEATFIELD FIRE’S ANNUAL DINNER: Wheatfield Vol. Fire Dept. is hosting its annual Pancake and Sausage Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at their fire station, 91 N. Bierma St., in Wheatfield. Bring the family and enjoy breakfast for dinner and support your local volunteer fire department!
• HEBRON VOL. FD FISH FRY: The Hebron Vol. Fire Department is having an all-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Hebron High School cafeteria from 3 to 6 p.m. (or until it’s gone). The fundraiser includes a baked goods sale and carry-out is available. They’ll also have a six piece chicken nugget meal for those who don’t want fish. Advance tickets are available at Russ’ Print Shop in Hebron.
MONDAY, OCT. 14
• LIBRARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS: The Jasper County Public Library Board of Directors will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room in Rensselaer. Meetings are open to the public.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
• ANGELS WRAPPED IN LOVE: An open house for Angels Wrapped In Love welcomes all to see what the organization is all about on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the American Reformed Church in DeMotte. The open house runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free food served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Angels Wrapped in Love provides handmade burial gowns for infants. Many hospitals and funeral homes across NWI and the Chicagoland area welcome the burial gowns for the babies and parents are grateful as well. Come see what the ladies can do with donated prom and wedding gowns and learn about the program at the open house. The church is located on Halleck St. across from DeMotte Elementary School. For more information, contact Darlene DeVries at 956-3285.
• VIRGIE FISH FRY: The Virgie Christian Church is hosting a fish fry on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The church is located at CR 700 West and CR 700 North in Virgie. Proceeds will be used for the church’s missions program. Children under 5 eat free!
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
• NAVIGATING HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: Jasper County Community Services is hosting Navigating the Healthcare System on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Rensselaer location, 967 E. Leopold St. Guest speakers will provide insight into some of the most critical questions people face in healthcare. Robert Gabrielse, elder law attorney; Julie Koczan, social worker/discharge planner with Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Yvonne Ledfor and Bandon Ezell with PhysioCare Home health & Hospice are the guest speakers for this event. Call 219-866-8071 for more information.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
• HOLLY LANE BAZAAR: The Holly Lane Bazaar, sponsored by the Hebron United Methodist Women will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Hebron United Methodist Church, 202 W. Church St., from 9a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have over 50 gift baskets, hand-loomed rugs, handmade baby/youth quilts, apple dumplings, cookies and candy by the pound (your selection), Christmas ornaments, crafts and much more. Lunch will be served featuring chicken salad on a croissant, chicken noodle soup, salad and homemade desserts!
________________
ONGOING
• COFFEE BREAK: Bethel Christian Reformed Church hosts “Coffee Break: Touching lives with Love through the study of God’s Word,” every Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The church, located at 521 S. Halleck St., in DeMotte, offers Bible Study, coffee and snacks, fellowship and child care with nursery activities so moms can get a break! This year the study will be on “Elijah/Elisha.” For more information, call Velma at 219-987-4393, Brenda: 219-987-3005 or the church at 219-987-2005. The website is www.bethelcrcdemotte.org. Coffee Break begins Sept. 18.
• HOOSIER VALLEY RAILROAD MUSEUM in North Judson, will provide scenic train rides with a stop at our Pumpkin Patch where passengers can pick up a pumpkin. The Pumpkin Train departs the depot in North Judson and travels to English Lake with a stop at our Pumpkin Patch. The train then returns to the depot. Passengers ride in a coach or open air car. The 13 mile round-trip lasts approximately 75 minutes. Tickets and cost of pumpkins can be purchase online http://www.hoosiervalley.org/ Train rides are scheduled for Oct. 5, 12 and 19, and will run at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Join us and enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells autumn.
• PAINTING CLASS: The Fase Senior Center is offering painting classes on Tuesdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. If you like to paint or would like to learn, the cost is only $3 per person to cover all supplies for each month you participate. New artwork is started at the beginning of each month.
• VETERANS FOOD SHELF: The Jasper County Veterans Council is collecting non-perishable food items and gift certificates for its Veterans Food Shelf. Items that will be accepted for donation should be in unopened, undamaged containers that have not yet expired. That also goes for donations of personal hygiene products. All donations can either be delivered to the Jasper County Veterans Office or arrangements can be made for pick-up. For more information, contact Pat at (219) 866-9424.
• BLUE STAR BANNERS: Any parent who has a child on active military duty, please call the Jasper County Veterans Service Office, 219-866-9424 or 4901, to receive a Blue Star Banner.
• NUTRITION LESSONS: Free nutrition lessons will be given the first Thursday of each month at the Fase Senior Center in DeMotte, located at Ind. 10 and 600 West. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. Please call no later than 9 a.m. the day before for lunch reservations. A donation of $2 per person would be appreciated.
• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Celebrate Recovery meets weekly at 6:30 - 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St. SE, DeMotte. Find them on Facebook @ Celebrate Recovery DeMotte, for freedom from any hurt, habit or hang-up.
• AA MEETING: Roselawn Fellowship closed Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, every Monday at 7:30 p.m., at Community Christian Reformed Church at 10498 N. 450 E., North of State Road 10 in Roselawn.
• ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: Alzheimer’s Support Group for Family and Caregivers, 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, at Jasper County Community Services at 967 E. Leopold St. in Rensselaer.
• HISTORY MUSEUM: The Jasper County Historical Society Museum, at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer is open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• AA MEETING: Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group, 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the Wheatfield Library Conference Room.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Narcotics Anonymous Support Group, 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Rensselaer Church of the Nazarene, 200 S. McKinley Ave.