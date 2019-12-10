On Friday, Dec. 6, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce, along with donations from Republic Services, Kali Apparel, Financial Arts, Inc. and McColly Realty, hosted Santa and Mrs. Claus for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Spencer Park.
This year, Keener Township Fire and Keener Township EMS escorted Mr. and Mrs. Claus to the ceremony, with lights ablaze in the dark of night. After debarking from the fire truck, Mr. and Mrs. Claus were swarmed by children shouting their Christmas requests before they were able to sit down and greet each and every one.
As the line snaked around the fountain at Park Centre Plaza, Santa and his Mrs. heard many requests from children of all ages ranging from Nintendo Switches to dirt bike gloves and clothes for a little doll. Promptly at 5:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the giant switch, thereby turning on the Christmas tree lights and officially bringing Christmas to the town of DeMotte.
Our community would like to thank the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce for hosting this magical event, McColly Realty for donating the candy canes that were passed out to each child, Republic Services for the deliciously sweet hot cocoa, Financial Arts for the assortment of cookies to snack on, Kali Apparel for providing comfortable seating for Santa and Mrs. Claus, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus for taking time out of their busy toy making schedule to meet the children of DeMotte. Merry Christmas!