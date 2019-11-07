Braton Tolkamp as Grub and Carly James as Folly rehearse a scene from Covenant Christian High School’s fall play production “A Play About a Dragon.” A band of roving thespians are hired to perform their play of “Saint George and the Dragon” for King Stanley the Stern, or so they think. Much to their dismay, they discover they have actually been hired to slay a real dragon. If they fail they must pay with their lives. The performances are on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Covenant Christian High School. Admission is by freewill donation.
