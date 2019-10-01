DEMOTTE — Tractor Supply Company will celebrate its grand opening in DeMotte with a community celebration and fun for the whole family featuring giveaways and special events.
As part of the family-friendly celebration from Thursday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 6, Tractor Supply customers will receive a 10% discount on all purchases made at the store.
During the main event on Saturday, Oct. 5, visitors will have the opportunity to meet the store’s team members, learn about Tractor Supply’s product offerings and shop discounted items. Customers will enjoy fun activities for the whole family including a cookout with the local Boy Scouts chapter. Additionally, the store will give away gift cards, coupon books and Tractor Supply hats while supplies last.
“At Tractor Supply we understand the value of community, which is why we made it a priority to build a team with deep roots in DeMotte,” said Mike Vanswoll, manager of the DeMotte Tractor Supply store. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”
The DeMotte store includes a pet wash station where customers will have access to professional grade wash bays, grooming tables and tools.
In addition to supplying dependable products for farm, ranch and rural customers, the DeMotte Tractor Supply will regularly host events with community partners including local animal shelters, area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, and more.
The De Motte Tractor Supply store, at 334 N. Halleck Street, will keep regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.