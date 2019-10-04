DEMOTTE — DeMotte Chamber of Commerce President Rosemary Weeks sent a letter Friday morning to all the chamber members announcing the resignation of long time Executive Director Diva Rish. Weeks wrote, “The Board of Directors and I think Diva has done an outstanding job in fulfilling her responsibilities. Especially when it comes to the Touch of Dutch and how she has improved it every year. It is going to b difficult to find a replacement who has her type of experience and dedication.
In her resignation letter, Rish announced her last day will be Nov. 1. She has worked as the director for 10 years. She plans to assist in training her successor.
“I appreciate all the opportunities and trust I have been given during my tenure a the chamber,” she wrote.