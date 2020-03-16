DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new Burns Family Pizzaria on Friday, March 13, with a ribbon cutting at the restaurant, which is located where Pizza King was, 806 15th St. SE.
The restaurant offers delivery, and did so before the COVID-19 guidelines were put in place. The pizzaria is open Monday to Thursday — 4 to 9 p.m., Friday — 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To place an order, call 98-PIZZA (987-4992), email burnsfamilypizzaria@gmail.com. Like their Facebook page, burnsfamilypizzaria.
The pizzaria is family owned and operated with pizza made fresh with hand tossed crust. Carry out is available as well.