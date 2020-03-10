R&M begins closing its Rensselaer store
- Photo by Harley Tomlinson
-
-
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News
Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News
DeMotte, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 73%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:59 AM
- Sunset: 06:51:03 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High 56F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 1mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 13
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Accident claims life of Wheatfield man
- Wheatfield residents charged with meth possession
- Strong winds blamed for multi-vehicle crash along I-65
- Down to Business With Gentleman Tom’s Hideaway
- NITCO announces TV carriage of Cubs Marquee Sports Network
- Newton County Arrest Log
- High school students step up to help
- DeMotte man charged with burglary, possession of drugs
- DAR announces essay winners
- Solar fields, childcare and golf carts discussed at County Council
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.