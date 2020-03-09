HEBRON — NITCO (Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co)is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with the Marquee Sports Network-home of the Cubs for carriage on NITCO TV and Skitter TV available through NITCO.
NITCO TV with customers in Rensselaer and Morocco will see the new channel starting immediately on channel 817. Skitter TV customers will see the new network on channel 643 starting on April 1.
Marquee Sports Network will be available in the NITCO TV Total Package only. Skitter TV customers will have access to the channel on their Prime and Total Packages. Customers will also see a $6.75 monthly increase in the Regional Sports Fee that accompanies their billing to offset the cost of the channel being added to the lineup.
For information on NITCO TV service or Skitter TV available through NITCO call 219-996-2981.
NITCO (Northwestern Indiana Telephone Company, Inc.) is Northwest Indiana’s premier provider of broadband, Television, fiber infrastructure and telephone service. Since 1939 NITCO has been serving the residents of Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton Counties and is currently upgrading its communications infrastructure to meet the needs of residential, commercial and industrial customers of all sizes. www.NITCO.com