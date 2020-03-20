RENSSELAER — In response to concerns regarding the COVID-19 risk, Jasper County REMC has decided to restrict access to their headquarters as of March 20. The not-for-profit electric cooperative is an essential service to its members and takes the wellness of its workforce very seriously.
Jasper County CEO Bryan Washburn commented, “We continue to take precautions to maintain a healthy workforce during this uncertain time.”
The cooperative has taken the following measures to restrict access to their headquarters:
• The lobby is now closed to members and the public although the drive-up window is open at this time.
• All sales and vendor contact is now via email or phone.
• Services and deliveries performed inside the building will be postponed or managed in the truck bays.
• The exception will be the cleaning crew who will be sanitizing nightly.
• Some employees are now working remotely to ensure redundancy if anyone would become ill.
• The field crews are on staggered shifts.
• The Jasper County REMC Facebook page and website will have updates from the Cooperative.
• Self-help, web-based tools for paying the bill, reporting outages or contacting the cooperative can be accessed through the SmartHub tools at www.jasperremc.com or downloaded from an app store.
• Payments can also be made through the cooperative’s 888-REMCPAY phone system.
Washburn continued, “We are prepared to make changes as the COVID-19 situation evolves. We have a strong dedicated workforce and are committed to serving our membership.”