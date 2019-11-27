What does your business do?
We are a family-style restaurant with a full-service bakery.
What was the reason for opening?
I have always wanted a bakery, with my grandmothers being my inspiration.
What is the biggest challenge?
Staffing.
When is the busiest time of year?
Thanksgiving through Christmas.
What is the most popular thing you sell and service?
Hand-breaded tenderloins and homemade pies.
What is the less popular item?
Fish.
What is the thing you like most?
Interacting with customers and making pies.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
Freedom to change.
What is the biggest downside?
When we work really hard on something and we have someone knock us down for it.
What is the biggest misconception of your business?
Being able to meet all of our customers’ demands.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
Customer first, then quality.
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
Yes, my daughter Emily.
How has your business changed?
We have changed our menu in response to customer requests.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
To make sure you have a solid business plan, and make sure the community in which you plan to open will accept your business.