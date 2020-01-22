What does your business do?
Greens & Beans is a coffee shop that also focuses on natural wellness through a variety of CBD products.
What was the reason for opening?
We wanted to create a place where everyone felt welcome, a place to hang out with friends, do homework, or have a business meeting while feeling welcomed by an educated staff that could answers all your questions.
What is the biggest challenge?
The biggest challenge was researching our products. We wanted to make sure that everything we were offering was the best quality but still being conscious of cost.
When is the busiest time of year?
I don’t really know when the busiest time of year is yet because we have only been open three months.
What is the most popular thing you sell and service?
Our business is broken into two parts: coffee shop and wellness. Of course, we sell a lot of coffee; however, our most popular CBD item is the tincture. This is CBD oil that is taken under the tongue and absorbed into the body.
What is the less popular item?
We are still figuring out food items and what is the best fit for our business.
What is the thing you like most?
I love helping people. I always have. It may be just saying kind words or providing a product that will provide relief.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
Owning a business is a lot of work. You have to be willing to put in the time, effort and research; however, the rewards are immense. I have an amazing staff that I am honored to work with every day, and the community has been extremely supportive.
What is the biggest downside?
It is hard to accommodate everyone. We are constantly looking at new products, our business hours, new concepts that we can introduce.
What is the biggest misconception of your business?
CBD has been a controversial topic for many years. So many people create an opinion before doing research or educating themselves on the many benefits.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
Honesty is always the best policy.
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
My son and daughter both work at the business now, so if all goes well, they would continue to run the store.
How has your business changed?
We have not had time to really change yet.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Be willing to put in the time and effort it will take. Be willing to embrace the challenges with the successes. Hold on to your faith at all times.