Business Name: Amy's Bakery
Address: 1221 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte
Contact Info: 219-689-5460
Website: Facebook under Amy's house
Owner: Amy Kiser
Opening Date: Oct. 12, 2019
• What does this business do?
Bake insanely delicious desserts.
• What was the impetus for opening this business?
I love baking. I’ve been doing it since I was a little girl with my grandma
• What is the best thing about being located in DeMotte?
The great people and buying local.
• What is the biggest challenge?
Getting my name out there is my biggest challenge.
• When is your busiest time of the year?
Thanksgiving because of my pies.
• What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
We sell incredible baked goods.
• What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
• I love talking with and meeting people.
• What is the best thing about owning your own business?
I can set my own hours and have great products made from scratch.
• What is the biggest downside?
Being new is the biggest downside.
• What is the biggest misconception about your business?
The products I have.
• How would you describe your business philosophy?
I am here not only to bake desserts, but to listen, talk and help people.
• When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
Maybe my son.
• How has your business changed over time?
I'm too new to have changed as yet.
• What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Make a business plan, set goals and market yourself.