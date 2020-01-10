Business Name: Amy's Bakery

Address: 1221 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte

Contact Info: 219-689-5460

Website: Facebook under Amy's house

Owner: Amy Kiser

Opening Date: Oct. 12, 2019

• What does this business do?

Bake insanely delicious desserts.

• What was the impetus for opening this business?

I love baking. I’ve been doing it since I was a little girl with my grandma

• What is the best thing about being located in DeMotte?

The great people and buying local.

• What is the biggest challenge?

Getting my name out there is my biggest challenge.

• When is your busiest time of the year?

Thanksgiving because of my pies.

• What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?

We sell incredible baked goods.

• What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?

• I love talking with and meeting people.

• What is the best thing about owning your own business?

I can set my own hours and have great products made from scratch.

• What is the biggest downside?

Being new is the biggest downside.

• What is the biggest misconception about your business?

The products I have.

• How would you describe your business philosophy?

I am here not only to bake desserts, but to listen, talk and help people.

• When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?

Maybe my son.

• How has your business changed over time?

I'm too new to have changed as yet.

• What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?

Make a business plan, set goals and market yourself.

Tags