DEMOTTE — Due to heightened CDC regulations regarding limiting person to person contact, we have determined that it is best for our customers and employees to limit DSB banking business to drive-up windows only effective Thursday, March 19. Our KV Banking Center and Tysen's Banking Center locations will be closed until further notice directing all customers to utilize our DeMotte Main Office and Wheatfield location drive ups.
Our commitment is to continue to serve all DSB customers to the best of our ability during this time and always. We thank you for your patience and understanding while we prioritize the health and wellness of our customers and employees. As this situation continues to evolve, we will have updates available on our website and Facebook page.