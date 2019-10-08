DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new Tractor Supply Company with a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, during the store's grand opening celebration. The store opened on Sept. 21, with its grand opening celebration running from Oct. 4 to 6.
DeMotte Chamber welcomes Tractor Supply Company
Cheri Shelhart
