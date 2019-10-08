Ribbon cutting

DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new Tractor Supply Company with a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, during the store's grand opening celebration. The store opened on Sept. 21, with its grand opening celebration running from Oct. 4 to 6. (Above) Members of the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce and store employees step outside for a special ribbon cutting in front of the new Tractor Supply Company store on Friday afternoon. Cutting the ribbon is Asst. Store Manager Erica Lotz and employees Dustin Billinger, Nick Steffus and Wendy Wall.

 By Cheri Shelhart

