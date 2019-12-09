DEMOTTE — Last week, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce joined two local businesses in a ribbon cutting ceremony for each. On Thursday, The Ci Insurance office celebrated the merger of Consolidated Insurance with Century Insurance to create Ci Insurance located at 824 S. Halleck St. On Friday, the chamber welcomed new bakery, Amy’s Bakery, at 1221 S. Halleck St.
Ci Insurance is located across the street from the DeMotte Post Office, and is open Monday — Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone numbers to call are 219-987-2151 or 987-3107. Visit their website at www.CiInsurance.com or follow them on Facebook. The insuarnce agency just celebrated 65 years in business with a combined experience in Jasper County of over 250 years.
Amy’s Bakery opened Oct. 12, offering handmade sweets including pies, biscottis, pastries, truffles and fudge, all made from scratch. Amy Kiser, owner and baker, said she had a bakery for 14 years before she moved to the DeMotte area. She decided she wanted to do it again, and opened her new store. “I love baking,” she said.
Amy’s Bakery is open Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 219-689-5460, or drop in and see what’s fresh from the oven!