In the article, "Local restaurants need your help," the hours for Burns Family Pizzeria were listed incorrectly. The hours are Monday - Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m., Friday 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for carry out and delivery only.
The article also states the business is "booming," which is a misstatement. Their business has had fewer orders during the Stay-at-Home order, as many others are experiencing as well.
The newspaper regrets the error and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.