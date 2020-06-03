JASPER COUNTY — The battle for the three Jasper County Council At-Large Republican seats turned into a four-man race at Tuesday’s Primary Election.
Brett Risner, who is currently on the council, appeared to be a lock for one of the seats early, eventually garnering over 20 percent of the vote. The two other spots came down to three candidates — Andy Andree, Jeff DeYoung and Brian Moore.
In the end, unofficial numbers show that DeYoung and Moore claimed two at-large spots, with Andree falling just short. Risner earned 20.10% of the vote (2,216), DeYoung won 18.21% (2,008) and Moore won 16.21% (1,787).
Andree, who is currently vice president of the council, earned 1,779 votes for 16.14%. Unofficially, he fell short of retaining a seat on the council by eight votes.
Since there were no Democratic candidates for at-large seats, Risner, DeYoung and Moore are projected to join councilmen Paul Norwine, Rein Bontreger, Gary Fritts and Steve Jordan this winter.
With Risner and Andree currently on the council, a third at-large spot came open when current councilman Gerrit DeVries announced this winter he would not seek re-election.
In the only other contested county race, Kimberly Grow won the Recorder position, beating Christina Tryon, 61.47% to 38.53%. Grow earned 2,379 votes to Tryon’s 1,491.
Grow is currently the county’s auditor.
Final numbers from the county 29 precincts were reported at around 9:20 p.m. on the county government’s website. Voter numbers were also placed on the county clerk and county government’s Facebook pages.
Because the courthouse remains closed to the public, the old prosecutor’s office in the courthouse annex served as the central location.
The primary was originally scheduled for May 5, but was delayed statewide due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
Running unopposed in the county were Jim Walstra for Commissioner District 1, Kendell Culp for Commissioner District 2, Russell Bailey for Judge of Superior Court, Donya Jordan for Auditor, Tammy McEwan for Treasurer and Andy Boersma for Coroner.
In state races, Republican Brian Buchanan retained his State Senator District 7 seat over challengers Ethan Brown and Vernon Budde and will face Democrat Tabitha Bartley in the General Election. State Representative Doug Gutwein, who ran unopposed in the primary, will be challenged in the General Election by Democrat Mike Lovely. State Senator District 5 incumbent Ed Charbonneau also ran unopposed in the primary will face Democrat Luke Bohm in November.
Governor Eric Holcomb (Republican) and State Rep. Sharon Negele (Republican) of District 13 will run unopposed in the General Election.
U.S. Representative District 4 incumbent Jim Baird will face Democrat Joe Mackey in the General Election in November.
For complete voting results and percentages, visit the jaspercountyin.gov website.