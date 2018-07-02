The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosts support groups across the state for unpaid care partners, family members and friends of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Support groups are free and designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. Attendees will develop coping methods, encourage self-care, learn about community resources and optimize care techniques. While sharing personal experiences is encouraged, it is not required.

“Caregivers face a variety of unique challenges, but they are not alone on this journey,” said Denise Saxman, Program Director. “The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help. Through these groups, we hope to connect families not only to our care and support services, but to a larger network of families facing similar situations.”

The following are upcoming dates and locations of support groups in the area:

Dyer

Franciscan Senior Health and Wellness Center

2150 Gettler St., Suite 305

Second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Next dates: July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13

Highland

Wicker Park Clubhouse

2000 Ridge Road

Second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Next dates: July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11

Lowell

First United Methodist Church

520 E. Commercial Ave.

Fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Next dates: July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25

Merrillville

Alzheimer’s Association office

8679 Connecticut St., Suite D

Third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Next dates: July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19

Rensselaer

Jasper County Community Services

967 E. Leopold St.

Last Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.

Next dates: July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25

Valparaiso

Valparaiso Public Library

103 Jefferson St.

Fourth Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.

Next dates: July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25

There are no fees to attend support groups. For a full listing of our support groups, visit alz.org/Indiana.

