The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosts support groups across the state for unpaid care partners, family members and friends of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Support groups are free and designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. Attendees will develop coping methods, encourage self-care, learn about community resources and optimize care techniques. While sharing personal experiences is encouraged, it is not required.
“Caregivers face a variety of unique challenges, but they are not alone on this journey,” said Denise Saxman, Program Director. “The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help. Through these groups, we hope to connect families not only to our care and support services, but to a larger network of families facing similar situations.”
The following are upcoming dates and locations of support groups in the area:
Dyer
Franciscan Senior Health and Wellness Center
2150 Gettler St., Suite 305
Second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
Next dates: July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13
Highland
Wicker Park Clubhouse
2000 Ridge Road
Second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Next dates: July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11
Lowell
First United Methodist Church
520 E. Commercial Ave.
Fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Next dates: July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25
Merrillville
Alzheimer’s Association office
8679 Connecticut St., Suite D
Third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Next dates: July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19
Rensselaer
Jasper County Community Services
967 E. Leopold St.
Last Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.
Next dates: July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25
Valparaiso
Valparaiso Public Library
103 Jefferson St.
Fourth Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.
Next dates: July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25
There are no fees to attend support groups. For a full listing of our support groups, visit alz.org/Indiana.