Inman receives lifetime achievement award

At the Indiana Association of Agricultural Educators (IAAE) Awards Banquet on June 11, Steve Inman, retired Agriculture teacher from Kankakee Valley High School, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 12 years of service as the Indiana FFA Fruit Sales Program coordinator.

Join a fun morning of removing non-native plants such as common teasel, Queen Anne’s lace, sweet clover, and spotted knapweed from the prairies of Kankakee Sands in Newton County on Saturday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to noon Central time.

Time almost out for FEMA flood help

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Recovery Center in Jasper County will close permanently at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 30. Those still needing in-person assistance to recover from February’s record flooding will have until then to apply at the center, located at the Rensselae…

DeMotte Minor girls win Hebron Tournament

HEBRON — The young ladies of the DeMotte Minors softball team won the first annual Minor Girls’ Tournament in Hebron. Teams with girls aged 7-10 from the towns of Hebron, Roselawn and DeMotte played in the double-elimination tournament, which ran from Friday, June 29 through Sunday, July 1.

CCHS players honored by IBCA

Forty-two Indiana high school basketball seniors, including three Covenant Christian athletes, have been presented 2018 scholarship awards from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association as an…

KV football coach resigns

WHEATFIELD — For the third time in less than five months, Kankakee Valley is on the prowl for yet another football coach.

Farmers marketing: The new roadside stand

Indiana is home to more than 180 farmers markets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s prime time for farmers markets in Indiana as most markets open for the summer in early June.

Puerto Rico governor rejects budget approved by board

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A disagreement over which budget Puerto Rico will use this fiscal year has deepened as the governor of the U.S. territory signed the version approved by legislators instead of the one implemented by a federal control board over the weekend.

Tesla makes 5,000 Model 3s per week, but can it continue?

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. made 5,031 lower-priced Model 3 electric cars during the last week of June, surpassing its often-missed goal of 5,000 per week. But the company still only managed to crank out an average of 2,198 during the second quarter.

Midwest economy: June state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

Sisters seek to end gag order in priest sex abuse settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two sisters are asking a judge to invalidate broad confidentiality agreements made with a Pennsylvania Roman Catholic diocese so they can speak publicly about sexual abuse at the hands of a priest more than two decades ago.

Arkansas judge's suit over execution demonstration dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal court has dismissed an Arkansas judge's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from execution-related cases over his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration where he laid on a cot outside the governor's mansion.

Remote Canadian forest honored as World Heritage site

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.