At the Indiana Association of Agricultural Educators (IAAE) Awards Banquet on June 11, Steve Inman, retired Agriculture teacher from Kankakee Valley High School, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 12 years of service as the Indiana FFA Fruit Sales Program coordinator.
Join a fun morning of removing non-native plants such as common teasel, Queen Anne’s lace, sweet clover, and spotted knapweed from the prairies of Kankakee Sands in Newton County on Saturday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to noon Central time.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Recovery Center in Jasper County will close permanently at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 30. Those still needing in-person assistance to recover from February’s record flooding will have until then to apply at the center, located at the Rensselae…
HEBRON — The young ladies of the DeMotte Minors softball team won the first annual Minor Girls’ Tournament in Hebron. Teams with girls aged 7-10 from the towns of Hebron, Roselawn and DeMotte played in the double-elimination tournament, which ran from Friday, June 29 through Sunday, July 1.
Shady Hill Speedway, Medaryville • Saturday, June 30
Ryan Myers enjoyed the ride so much, he’s reluctant to get off.
Forty-two Indiana high school basketball seniors, including three Covenant Christian athletes, have been presented 2018 scholarship awards from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association as an…
WHEATFIELD — For the third time in less than five months, Kankakee Valley is on the prowl for yet another football coach.
PERU, Ind. (AP) — Police say orange-colored ecstasy pills bearing an image resembling President Donald Trump's face are making the rounds in northern Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS — The secretary of state's office officially has requested the nearly $7.6 million allocated to Indiana by the federal government to pay for election security improvements.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are reviewing the case of an Evansville man charged with attempted murder now that a man he allegedly shot last summer has died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS — The caseload and staffing issues identified in a recent independent review of the Indiana Department of Child Services won't be fixed simply by implementing the 20 changes recommended by the Alabama-based Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group.
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers placed for adoption prior to 1994 now can request their birth records from the State Department of Health.
An interview with Ron Jordan, owner of Jordan’s in Rensselaer
Indiana is home to more than 180 farmers markets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s prime time for farmers markets in Indiana as most markets open for the summer in early June.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A disagreement over which budget Puerto Rico will use this fiscal year has deepened as the governor of the U.S. territory signed the version approved by legislators instead of the one implemented by a federal control board over the weekend.
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says more than 800,000 users may have been affected by a bug that unblocked people they previously had blocked.
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. made 5,031 lower-priced Model 3 electric cars during the last week of June, surpassing its often-missed goal of 5,000 per week. But the company still only managed to crank out an average of 2,198 during the second quarter.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Federal regulators say America's oldest nuclear power plant will shut down Sept. 17, and plans to have its reactor fuel placed into dry storage within about six years.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two sisters are asking a judge to invalidate broad confidentiality agreements made with a Pennsylvania Roman Catholic diocese so they can speak publicly about sexual abuse at the hands of a priest more than two decades ago.
ERWIN, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a New York state trooper (all times local):
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal court has dismissed an Arkansas judge's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from execution-related cases over his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration where he laid on a cot outside the governor's mansion.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be a different sort of president for Mexico, breaking the mold of past administrations.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The InterAmerican Press Association has condemned the killing of Mexican journalist Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib.
BARBATE, Spain (AP) — A life vest or, as a cheaper substitute, the inflated inner-tube of a tire are among the few items that migrants carry these days when they arrive on the shores of southern Spain.