Hoopeston Area High School seniors Lucas Hofer (far left), Sam Hudson (middle left), Sadie Drayer (middle right) and Erin Anderson (far right) served as mentors for the John Greer fifth grade class DARE program this year.
Kylan Bernard looks at the DARE certificate he received during last week's John Greer fifth grade graduation ceremony.
John Greer fifth grade student Addison Cipra accepts her DARE certificate from Deputy Jay Miller last week.
Deputy Jay Miller gives John Greer fifth grade student Emily Crandall her DARE certificate during last week's DARE graduation ceremony.
John Greer fifth grader Rafael Resendez receives his DARE certificate from Deputy Jay Miller during last week's John Greer DARE Graduation ceremony.
John Greer fifth grader Anthony Smith accepts his DARE certificate from Deputy Jay Miller last week.