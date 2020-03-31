RENSSELAER — On Sunday, Commissioner Kendell Culp stood on his doorstep and gave an update via Facebook about the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours at the courthouse were reduced to Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; however, the Department of Health hours were reinstated to the normal business hours as the four nurses on staff work together to answer questions and investigate the virus as it spreads across the county.
As of Tuesday, the number of positive cases reached eight with one death from the virus last week.
He said on Wednesday, the commissioners decided to take the travel advisory to "watch," normally used for weather emergencies, meaning the roads are to be used for essential travel only, including travel to and from work. The advisory is set through April 7.
A watch means "that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a 'watch' local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations," according to the Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security.
Culp asked residents to help with a need for gowns for the county's ambulance services. They prefer disposable gowns to be thrown away after each patient, but will accept cloth gowns for their own personal protection from disease.
He said Jasper County Emergency Management Director Karen Wilson is coordinating volunteers and donors who want to help in sewing the gowns or donating fabric and other essential items for sewing. She can be reached at 219-866-9423 for information on how to help.
"We are all looking for normalcy in our lives today," he said, but when the community is in need, the residents of the county step up and help out.
