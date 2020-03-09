Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, March 9
Albert Benjamin Hendon, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.
Jocelyn Hernandez-Torres, 24, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating while intoxicated (refusal) and driving while intoxicated (endangering).
Quintin Rummell Jeffries, 26, of Gary, was arrested by the driving while suspended (prior).
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Scott Allyn Sytsma, 41, of Wheatfied, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Mary Elizabeth Thornton, 41, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear, burglary of a dwelling, theft of $750-$50,000 or previous conviction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Trayvon Marvail Trawick, 31, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.