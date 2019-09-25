A rural Thawville couple was approved by the Iroquois County Zoning Board of Appeals for a conditional use of the land zoned agriculture to run a retail business, a brewery.
Morris and Linda Tammen were at Tuesday evening’s meeting to explain what their plans are.
Linda said to keep their children and grandchildren interested in the farm — the tract is located on 1200 North and 300 East roads — they’re wanting to start the endeavor. “We want them to love the farm.
“They’re very excited and they want to be involved,” she said.
There are 120 apple trees planted already, and they plan to plant 80 more in the spring. There are also many beehives set up.
The plan is to make cider, honey wine and hops, she said. Eventually, there could be a wine tasting room and a picnic area for guests to gather. “We’re not interested in having a bar.”
Linda pointed out that ag-tourism “is the next big thing”.
“People want to sample things from local growers.” She said it will remain a small operation, and there will be no amusement park-like atmosphere to go along with it.
They will get a self-distributing liquor license from the state, she said.
By word of mouth already, she said, there are restaurants and pubs in the area which want to feature their eventual products.
Their goal is to have the building’s first phase done by the end of the year, and production will begin next year, she said.
The only concern is waste water.
She said cider and mead don’t produce a lot of waste water, but every gallon of beer creates five gallons of waste water. She said a whole other septic system will likely be needed, and they’re in talks to find out how big of a system would be needed.
“We want to do it right,” she said, and it would be inspected by the county and the health department when it was finished.
In the finding of the fact, ZBA member Matt Lindgren said, “As long as everything is done right and approved by the county, I don’t see [the conditional use] to be a problem.”
ZBA member and nearby neighbor of the couple Russell Perkinson said having a business in the area would benefit the area.
Zoning administrator Bob Yergler said the office had received three letters from adjacent neighbors and “all are in support”.
The request will go to the county board zoning committee at 9 a.m. Oct. 1, and then on for full board approval Oct. 8.