Dean and Karen Yergler of Watseka will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Jan 10.
They are the parents of Debbie (and Craig) Hilgendorf of Donovan; Gayle (and Tod) Fletcher of Iroquois: and Andy (and Jennifer) Yergler of Zionsville, Indiana.
They have seven grandchildren, Marc Hilgendorf of Nokomis, Aaron Hilgendorf of Watseka, Holli (Hilgendorf) VanHoveln of Watseka, Anthony Fletcher of Seguin, Texas, Nick Fletcher of Mascoutah, Sydney Yergler of Indianapolis, and Alex Yergler of Lafayette, Indiana. They have 14 great-grandchildren.