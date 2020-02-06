To the Editor,
Scott Reeder began his latest column by citing a controversial tweet sent out months ago by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, without mentioning that she quickly apologized for it. That omission makes the rest of his article on political civility suspect.
He goes on to quote Ray LaHood, noting that LaHood is a Republican criticizing “a president of his own party”. First of all, President Trump is the president of our country, not simply a president of one party. Second, it’s nothing new for a career Republican to criticize an outsider like Trump, and by extension his supporters.
Reeder ends by saying we should not reward candidates who participate in personal attacks. Well, that would certainly end the current Democrat party.
I say vote for results gained, despite personality. After all, that’s what the left lectured us all to do when Bill Clinton was president.
Sincerely,
Bill W. Miller
Watseka