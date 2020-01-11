To the Editor,
On Dec. 15, 2019, I suffered a fall in downtown Watseka that prompted an ambulance ride to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. Ten minutes after I was transported from the scene, I was in the IMH Emergency Room receiving attention from a fine group of medical professionals.
Had IMH not been available, I would have had to endure a painful ride to a facility many miles away. This event made me aware of how important it is to have a quality hospital only a few minutes away. This is even more important if it is a life threatening event.
I hope the people of Watseka and the surrounding area awaken to the fact that time is critical in emergency situations and could have life or death consequences.
Thank you for the many years of providing find medical services to the community.
Respectfully,
Ted Horner
Watseka