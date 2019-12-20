Work continues on the Watseka multi-jurisdictional natural hazards mitigation plan
The planning committee met Thursday night with Andrea J. Bostwick, senior project manager, and Zachary Krug, both from American Environmental Corporation of Springfield.
This was the second meeting of four for the group. The committee brings together a number of entities to look at natural hazards that Watseka and the area must deal with.
About 30 people were at Thursday’s meeting, including Watseka Mayor John Allhands and a couple of aldermen, as well as county officials, chamber representatives, school board members and other business leaders.
Bostwick said the public’s involvement is very important in the process. Another meeting is in February and then a public hearing will be in April.
She presented some risk assessment natural hazards data that they have collected so far.
She said so far they have been able to document 315 natural hazard events for the city. There have been four federal disaster declarations in the county since 1990. Property damage for 15 events in the city is $!5.5 million. “This is a base,” she said, noting that they know more damage has been done through the years.
She said that there are several different natural hazard events that happen.
“Severe storms are the most frequently occurring natural hazard in Watseka,” she said. “We were able to document 138 events, that includes thunderstorms, hail, lightning and heavy rain. In comparison when we were looking at the county, they had roughly 327 individual events that would could document, so about 40 percent of those include Watseka, which is really a comparable number from what we’ve seen.
“One of the four federal disaster declarations in 1994 included hail,” she said. “In terms of damages, a minimum of $80,000 in property damages was documented.”
There was only one injury reported for the city in a severe storm, she said. “It was a lightning strike event from 1985.”
The data is not always available for some events, she said, noting that the data that they presented is what can be documented at this time.
Another way to look at injuries and fatalities from natural hazard events is to look at vehicle accidents, which can sometimes be caused by a natural hazard. There were eight injuries in the city that have been attributed to wet road surface conditions between 2014 and 2018.
The highest recorded wind speed recorded in the city is 83 mph, which was May of this year. In the county, it is 100 mph in Crescent City in 2012.
The largest hail in the city is recorded at 1.75 inches, which is about golfball size, she said. That occurred in 1994 and 2005. In the county the largest hail recorded is four inches, which is tea cup size. That was in 1980.
Severe winter storms include blizzards, heaving snow storms, ice storms and extreme cold. They were able to document 129 severe winter storms in the city. There have been 105 snow and ice events since 1950. There have been 24 extreme cold events recorded since 1990.
At least nine severe winter storms have occurred every decade since 1950, Bostwick said.
“This decade we’ve already had 19 severe winter storms,” she said. ‘The decade with the most is actually 2000-2009.”
In December of 1973 the maximum 24-hour accumulation in the city was 15.5 inches. The coldest recorded temperature in Watseka is -28 degrees F, which was recorded Jan. 5, 1999. On Feb. 11, 2014, -26 degrees F and on Feb. 12 it was -25 degrees F.
Floods impact the area also. Riverine flooding, shallow/inland flooding and flash flooding all occur at different times.
They were able to document 32 verified food events, with 21 general flood events happening since 1990. There have been 11 flash flood events since 2001. Three of the four federal disaster declarations included flooding. Four seven events, there has been $!2.9 million in property damage.
“A majority of that is from 2008, 2015 and 2018,” she said. “2008 was $6.5 million, 2015 was $2 million and 2018 was $4.3 million. Those are the insurance claims and some other data. There’s also smaller amounts for individual events for 2009, 2005 and 2003.”
Excessive heat was also data that they looked at. Bostwick said they were able to only document nine such events since 1995. She said she has talked to the National Weather Service about the data. “They acknowledge they are under reported,” she said. Unless there are injuries, fatalities or other data during an excessive heat event it often goes under reported in the data base.
The hottest recorded temperature in the city was 107 degrees F from July 14, 1936. “Across the state, the two years that set records that are still holding are ’36 and ’54,” Bostwick said.
What goes along with excessive heat is drought, she said. There have been six events since 1980 - ’83, ’88, 2005, 2011, 2012 and a flash drought in 2013. The county as designated as a primary disaster area by the US Department of Agriculture for at least three droughts, she said.
Because the city has drinking water source from a relatively deep sand and gravel aquifers, the water supply is not an issue, she said.
Another natural hazard is tornadoes. Since 1950 there have been two verified tornadoes that impacted Watseka directly — 1990 and 1994. Both were F1. The county has had 46 tornadoes in that same time period. Property damage was recorded at $2.55 million for the two tornadoes. The county as a whole has about $9.6 million in property damage from tornadoes.
The final natural hazard is earthquakes. “No earthquakes have originated in Iroquois County in the past 200 years according to the Illinois State Geological Survey,” she said. The adjacent counties have also not had earthquakes originate there. There is one known geologic structure located in the county at Crescent City and one fault zone located in the immediate region.
The group was looked at some mitigation goals for the plan, of which there are many that could be included, she said.
The asked the group to look at what critical facilities there are and what hazards can effect them.
The group was also tasked with looking at what mitigation ideas can be put into the plan. The plan must include mitigation ideas that can be projects for each of the participating entities. “To be considered for grant funding from FEMA, it has to be in the plan,” she said.
The group was tasked with looking at different projects and then will get that information to Bostwick and Krug by mid-January. The next meeting for the group is Feb. 6.