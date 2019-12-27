Work continues at the Gas Depot property in Watseka.
Crews were working Friday to tear down old buildings on the property, which runs from the Gas Depot area to West Hickory.
At the December Liquor Committee the commit approved liquor and gaming licenses for Gas Depot, owned by Sameer Singh of Singh Properties LLC, doing business as Gas Depot.
At that time it was thought that the inside of the Gas Depot would be done by the end of the year, and it was agreed that the old house and shed on the property would be demolished by the end of the year as well. Compensatory storage will be in the rear of the building.
There was also discussion about removing the stumps from the trees that were torn down on the property. City officials are working with Illinois Department of Natural Resources about if the stumps can be removed since it is a protected wetland, according to minutes from that meeting.
Work is also continuing on the new O’Reilley Auto Parts in Watseka. That project is at 1400 E. Walnut.