A plan that is developed by a local committee will give Watseka the opportunity to apply for grants and other funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Mayor John Allhands, along with several Watseka aldermen, businesses people, citizens and some county officials, met Thursday afternoon to begin the Watseka Multi-jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meetings.
The group met with Andrea Bostwick project manager/risk assessor with American Environmental Corporation from Springfield, and Zak Krug, an environmental specialist with that corporation.
The group went over the planning process and set a mission statement any goals.
Bostwick explained mitigation as “a sustained action that reduces the long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards and their impacts.”
While Watseka has had several floods in the past few years, the plan is not just for flooding, but for any kind of hazard, she said.
The committee will help develop things that can “reduce negative impacts of natural hazards on citizens, infrastructure, private property and critical facilities.”
Bostwick went over goal setting with the group, which includes describing “the objectives or desired outcomes that the participants would like to accomplish in terms of hazard and loss prevention. These goals are intended to reduce long-term vulnerabilities to natural hazards.”
Once the plan is developed, the city can get funding after a declared disaster, get funding for mitigation projects and activities before a disaster and bring more awareness about natural hazards and develop more cooperation between organizations and governmental bodies that work with emergency planning and response.
After the meeting, Allhands said, “We have a series of four meetings that we have to do, the last one being a public hearing. We get together, we discuss the past hazards, looking at what kind of damage was done, from the drought back in the early ‘90s, late ‘80s, the wind storm we just had last May. We have to compile kind of a composite of all the events that we’ve had that we can remember and that we can get historical data on and then put that together in this plan.
“That kind of shows the need of needing the plan and helps FEMA and IEMA as far as what kind of monies they can award,” he said.
Allhands said the group is made up of a variety of people from different areas of the community.
“We kind of wanted people from all walks of like to come in and do this, because floods effect people in different ways,” he said. “Just getting those varying opinions we felt was important.”
Once the meetings are completed, he said, American Environmental will compile the information and update the plan.
“This is going to be really streamlined. Usually it takes about 17 months. We are looking at get this completed and on FEMA’s desk by May,” he said.
It will take about 45 days for FEMA to review it.
“The main importance of getting this plan into place is that we cannot apply for any FEMA grant money to help us out,” he said.
“We know we need protection at the water-sewer treatment plant,” he said. “We might be able to do some things in residential areas. We don’t know how far this Department of Natural Resource migration grant will go. We can probably try for some more mitigation grant money through FEMA. I believe there is an outlet for buying more houses and tearing them down, but when you get into FEMA and IEMA, unlike the DNR where it’s 100 percent, it’s usually a 75-25 split. But still, if we can do that for some of the citizens it’s still important.”
Allhands said that state officials have said that if this plan is not in place it is a “deal-killer” for getting that funding. “We have to do that in order to get the money,” he said.
“When I started working on this last Christmas, we got together and got a grant together in order to get this,” he said, noting that this planning session will not cost the taxpayers. “Most of this is just an investment of our time and our citizens time.
Meetings are open to the public, Bostwick said. “We encourage them to come. We will set aside time at the end of each meeting to answer questions,” she said.
Bostwick said that in the U.S. the number of natural hazards continues to increase. “Twenty-17 was a historic year. Sixteen billion dollar events in the United States. It shattered the loss record that was set in 2005. In 2018 we hit the fourth highest number of billion dollar events and fourth highest total losses. So 2017, 2018, it’s just been a rolling cycle.
“The other thing is, we’ve seen an increase in heavy rain events across Illinois,” she said. “The 2018 was done by heavy rains; 2015 was heavy rains. There were three days in July 2015 that were over two-and-a-quarter inches of rain. You can handle one of those, you can’t handle the successively over a month.
“That’s kind of the need for the plan. The benefits are, if the plan is in place they have access to apply for funding for the mitigation projects that are in the plan,” she said.
“And then if there is a federally declared disaster they would receive all the money they are eligible for from FEMA,” she said. “Iroquois County has only had four federal disaster declarations since 1990, but that doesn’t mean they are not going to get another one.”
The next meeting, which is in December, she said will focus on data and what has occurred in the past. Part of the plan is keeping that data so that it doesn’t have to be sought each time another incidence occurs.