The Woodworth Kountry Klovers had their third meeting on Nov. 3. At this meeting the club was reminded to enroll in their projects for next year’s fair.
They also discussed their donation for the 4-H auction, which will be on Nov. 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. Members were encouraged to work at the auction.
The Cloverbuds joined the meeting and colored fall pictures. After the meeting, awards from the previous 4-H year were given to members. Some awards given at the celebration were cloverbud ribbons, perfect attendance pins, state fair delegate pins, 2018 - 19 officer pins, community involvement certificates, and record book certificates.
When the awards were all handed out, desserts brought by the members were shared. The next meeting will be on Dec. 8. At that meeting, members will put together cookie trays for shut-ins, eat pizza, and go caroling. You can join our club anytime! For more information contact Julie Lange at 815-471-2626.