Wintry weather is forecast to move into the Iroquois County and surrounding areas this evening, bringing some possible snow and freezing temperatures.
According to the National Weathe Service, the system will move into the area later this evening, from Wilmington to Rensselaer, Indiana.
The Iroquois County area is forecast to receive one to three inches of snow. At times the snowfall will be heavy, tapering to light to moderate.
Wind gusts are predicted to be 25 to 30 mph causing some blowing and drifting snow to be possible.
The snowfall is expected to end by 6 p.m. Monday. Frigied temperatures are expected to linger into Tuesday. Monday temperatures are expected to be between 22 and 34 degrees. Monday night temperatures are predicted to fall to 6 to 15 degrees.
Tuesday will see record cold temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees with Tuesday night temperatures at 5 to 13 degrees.
Wednesday temperatures will still be cold at 26 to 30 degrees and Wednesday night temps falling to 18 to 24 and a chance of snow.