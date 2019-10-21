During the 40th annual Harvest Daze, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society sponsored its Pumpkin Decorating Contest. The winners of each category are being announced.
In the Youth Division – Carved, Callen Byerly of Clifton received first place. In the Youth Division – Painted/Decorated, winners were: First – Makennah Ferguson of Watseka, with the title of “Fly Me to the Moon;” second went to Clara Runner of Milford, with her “Big Green Alien” entry; and third went to Nathan Chandler of Onarga, with his entry being a white rocket ship.
In the Adult – Painted/Decorated category, Addyson Chandler of Onarga received first place with her “Big Dipper” entry. Second place went to Ginny Lee of Milford with “Hey, Diddle Diddle” and third place went to Aubrey Wagner of Crescent City with her entry of a moon with astronauts.
For the Organization – Painted/Decorated division, first place went to Iroquois Federal who entered a pumpkin painted black and adorned with white flowers.
Pick of the Patch, which was voted the favorite by Harvest Daze attendees, was Clara Runner’s “Big Green Alien.”
The President’s Choice for Best Use of the Theme “Fly Me to the Moon” went to Addyson Chandler’s entry of “Big Dipper.” Her prize was two tickets to Onarga Theater.
The ICGS also sponsored a “Guess the Weight” game, which featured three pumpkins – each painted with the face of one of the astronauts who took part in the 1969 landing on the moon. The pumpkins weighed 72 pounds, 13 ounces, and Bart Koester of Watseka was the closest with his guess of 72 pounds, 8 ounces. Koester won a $10 prize, sponsored by the ICGS.