Wilmond Breymeyer gave a smile and a wave to everyone participating in the birthday parade that filed by his house.
The Watseka resident was greeted with the parade May 23, his 98th birthday.
The parade was led by Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen, who turned on the lights and sirens and gave a hearty “Happy birthday!” over the squad’s public address system.
Then friends and family filed by with cards and other well wishes for the birthday honoree.
Breymeyer said he was surprised about the parade. There were a number of trucks from Heritage FS which were of special surprise to him as he worked there for 38 years before retiring.
After retiring he continued to keep busy and started mowing lawns.
“Dr. (John) Martin asked me about mowing his lawn,” he said. Martin’s orthodontist office was next door to the Breymeyers. ‘I started doing that. Then I got another one. Somebody else needed someone and they asked me if I would do it, so I did.” From there he had a few other neighbors and friends ask about mowing lawns, and he would help them out.
In fact, he and wife Eileen have stayed very active even after retirement. She said that she cleaned the orthodontist office for 25 years and Wilmond would come help her with the sweeping.
He’s always been active. In fact when asked what his secret to life is, he said staying active is key.
“I was born and raised on a farm just north of Cissna Park,” he said. “Then when dad sold some of the land I had to go out and work so I worked for Keilsmeiers out here on a dairy farm for a few years.
“Then I went into the service. When I got back, I started working there again. When they sold all their cattle, I had to find something different.”
A job came open with the gas company, Iroquois Farm Services, which would later become Heritage FS. He took that job and worked there for 38 years in sales and distribution before he retired.
During his years in the military, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served in northern Italy on guard duty.
“When i was doing the training we got up one morning and they said ‘war is over with’. I said that was good. They saw me coming and they quit fighting,” he smiled.
The Breymeyers have been married 73 years. They have two children, Barbara (Rex) Cluver and Cheryl (Don) Vogel, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Breymeyer was very touched by the parade and the birthday greetings. “It brought tears to my eyes,” he said.