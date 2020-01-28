William “Bill” Eilers, 77, of Sheldon passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 18, 1942 in Watseka, the son of George W. and Ruth E. (Leverenz) Eilers. Bill married Linda Madison on August 9, 1969 in Morocco, IN.
He is survived by his wife Linda Eilers of Sheldon; three children Beth Ann Eilers-Sparks of Sheldon, Billy Eilers of Mulberry, IN and John Eilers of Watseka; two brothers James (Virginia) Eilers of Edwardsville and Steve (Rita) Eilers of Martinton; three grandchildren Tristan Knox, Andrew Ryan Sparks and Helen Eilers; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill enjoyed collecting John Deere and John Wayne memorabilia and building train sets. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and reading. Bill loved meeting new people and never knew a stranger.
Bill was very proud to be a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of American Legion Post 455 in Earl Park, IN.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4-8:00pm at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Morocco, IN. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
