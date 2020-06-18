On June 16 Country Financial Representative Tim Santefort awarded the 2020 Dalton Lee Denoyer Memorial Scholarship to Alison Navas and her family.
“We established the Dalton Lee Denoyer Memorial Scholarship in 2019 in partnership with Russ and Barb Denoyer to provide a $1,200 award to a qualifying WCHS senior planning to attend a community college or trade school in the fall. We’re thrilled to be part of Alison’s success in reaching her goals,” said Santefort in a news release.
For more information about the Dalton Lee Denoyer Memorial Scholarship, contact Tim Santefort Country Financial.
Santefort serves customers from his Country Financial office located at 123 S 4th St in Watseka. The office phone number is (815) 432-0492. The office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.