The public is invited to view the Watseka Community High School Senior Parade this weekend.
The parade will be at 1 p.m. May 31. Parade lineup will be at 12:15 p.m. at the high school, according to information provided by organizers.
Those participating are asked to practice social distancing per the restrictions placed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Every student will be allowed one vehicle containing family in observance of social distancing.
The parade route will be south on Belmont Avenue, west on Fairman Avenue, North on Fourth Street, cross U.S. 24, stay north on Fourth Street, west on North Street, south on Second Street, cross U.S. 24, east on Cherry Street, South on Fifth Street, East on Lincoln Avenue, South on Belmont Avenue and return back to WCHS.