Watseka Community High School graduation will be on July 10 starting at 6 p.m. and will be in the student parking lot.
Principal Carolyn Short said each senior will be permitted one vehicle for the graduate and family to park in the student lot. She said parents are asked to consider decorating their child’s vehicle to make it more festive. A tent will be set up on the east side of the student parking lot along the softball field. Students will be assigned a parking slot and should park facing the tent. They have the option to stay in their vehicle or exit and stand/sit in front of it.
Due to Governor Pritzkers guidelines the school needs to follow social distancing and safety precautions so they are asked to stay with their family and not move about the parking lot. Students and families are to arrive by no later than 5:45 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
“We will follow the traditional graduation program and each student will have their name read aloud,” she said via email. At that time the student and family members will approach the tent/stage area. The graduate will walk through the tent to pick up their diploma and family members can take pictures. Students will exit the tent and return to their car and the next student will be called to the tent/stage area. The ceremony will be live streamed and recorded/shared on the school’s website. When the ceremony is finished, cars will be dismissed by rows. “We are excited to gather together to celebrate our seniors,” she said. “Congratulations to our seniors! We are proud of you.”