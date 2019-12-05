The Watseka City Council Tuesday night voted to keep the levy the same this year.
A proposal last month to raise the levy two percent was voted down.
At that time city attorney Joe Cainkar told the aldermen that the city needed a levy established by the end of this month.
Mayor John Allhands said Tuesday night, “Last meeting as far as the raise that was voted down leaves us with keeping it the same.”
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook asked about the shortfall that the city is going to face this year, which is approximately $30,000. He asked if there was any thought on how to make up that shortfall if the levy is not raised.
Allhands said he has been doing some research on a few ideas, but didn’t have any facts to present at that time. He said he would be doing so soon.
Rushbrook said he also has been looking at a few ways, but wasn’t ready to discuss them either.
“A few things I’m looking at is, of course, sales tax,” Allhands said. “There might be some additional sin taxes we could do, but that’s being looked into to see if we can do it on a home rule basis.”
Allhands said that the levy has to be approved by the end of the month and that it would not be able to be changed for a year. “We’ve got some time to research,” he said.
“There could be a combination of cuts and additional taxes, or other areas we could tax where it is going to spread out through everyone and not just property owners,” he said.
The measure passed 5-2. Rushbrook and Alderman Dave Mayotte voted no on the motion to keep the levy the same, with the rest of the aldermen voting yes. Alderman Don Miller was absent.