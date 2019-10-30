The Watseka Police Department will have a K9 unit in the near future.
At Tuesday’s special meeting, the Watseka City Council approved the purchase of a dog from the Will County Sheriff’s Department, along with the equipment needed at a price to not exceed $65,000.
Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said Wednesday afternoon that the dog could be on the street as early as December. Officer Mark Harris begins training to be the K9 handler on Monday.
As has been noted in previous articles, city officials say the main startup cost is for the squad car and other equipment that goes along with the unit. One special need is the air conditioning unit that must go in the squad car.
The subject was first broached in the first part of October by Douglas and Harris.
They said while the dog would be helpful in fighting drug crimes, the dog could also be trained to search for missing persons and would be able to be used for visits to schools and other community events.
Having the K9 unit would be beneficial to the community in a number of ways, say police officers.
“The dog will hopefully help contradict the drugs that are going through the community right now,” Harris said. “That seems to be a concern with most of the citizens. And yes, we do have a big drug problem. We were finding ways to help contradict this problem and this was one of the ideas I came up with. “
Harris said that when they first started looking into the possibility a couple of months ago he began doing research on what it would take, where they could get a dog, and how it would be used.
“Another thing we believe it would help would be community relations,” he said, “as far as going to schools or Girl Scout troops or Boy Scout troops doing demonstrations with the dog, just to let every body know.”
He said this would help children see that police officers are nice and that they can go to the officers for help when needed.
“The dog we are looking at is trained on nine different narcotics,” he said. “He’s also trained on tracking and article search.”
The article search would include being able to find a person who is lost by an article of clothing, for example.
The dog could be used in other communities if needed, he said.
Part of the research Harris did was to find out about the care of the K9 dog. One important aspect of the care is keeping the nails trimmed so that they don’t tear up the inside of the squad car. Probably the most important part of the care, he said, is keeping the dog’s teeth brushed.
“That needs to happen at least once a week and then have it done by a veterinarian once a year. The reason for that is because of the bacteria that gets in their mouth. If it’s not taken care of it can cause kidney failure in the dog,” he said.
Maintenance also includes normal grooming, like brushing.
The dog would stay with Harris at his house. He has a garage that has heat in it and the kennel has suggested the department get an 8-foot by 4-foot by 6-foot welded wire kennel, which would go in the garage. The back yard is already fenced in, he said, so the dog would have room to get exercise in the yard.
“All the precautions that they (the kennel) wanted I already have done,” he said.
Harris said he will have to go through a month of training with the dog once the K9 unit is approved. Then, as long as they progress as the kennel wants the dog would be ready to go because the dog is already certified in Illinois.
Eight hours of continuing training is also required for the handler each month, he said.
The council voted for the purchase 7-1, with Alderman Darrin Rushbrook voting no. After the meeting Rushbrook said he is not opposed to purchasing the dog at all, but said that he feels the issue has not been researched thoroughly enough.
“I’m 100 percent for getting a K9,” he said. “I want to do it right. We have no clues about what the law is going to say in January.” With the new cannabis law going in to effect in January, Rushbrook said he would like to see the city get a better understanding of that law before the purchase is made.
The purchase will be made out of the general fund, said Alderman Brandon Barragree. The police department is currently in the running for an Aftetmath K9 Grant. The grant one through voting on Facebook. It is a month-long contest that will award up to $20,000 total to K9 units for maintenance, safety equipment or officer training.
To vote, go to https://woobox.com/j68qed/gallery/RJXVN2Skhj0. Voting ends Nov. 3.
Douglas said, too, that the department has been offered some donations toward the dog. Any donations and other money would go to the general fund and be put aside for annual upkeep costs that will be needed besides the food and basic medical needs. Douglas said the food and veterinary expenses have been offered by a local vet and by Stock and Field.