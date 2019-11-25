This Friday will have the annual holiday story at the Watseka Theatre.
Lauri Zumwalt will again direct the evening’s variety show, “The Best of the Best”, which will feature sounds of the season performed by community players.
This will be one night only, after the Watseka Christmas parade, and it’s expected to start about 8 p.m.
This year’s presentation is a holiday musical variety show filled with all the wonderful and traditional musical numbers and carols compiled from the past 10 years of shows.
Tickets will only be available at the door the day of the performance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10.
The Watseka Theatre is located at 218 E. Walnut St.
For more information call 815-993-6585.