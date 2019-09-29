A Watseka teacher was honored at Blake Field Friday night for his work with the youths in the school district.
Erik Parmenter, band director, was presented with the Modern Woodmen Hometown Heroes Award. The award was presented at the football game between the Watseka Warriors and the Dwight Trojans.
Announcer Troy Simpson read these remarks, “Modern Woodmen of America would like to recognize a teacher who gives countless hours to their job, before school, after school during sporting events, and during the summer for practice and camp.
“This teacher always puts the student first and is encouraging yet firm in their instruction and discipline of a student. This teacher doesn't complain about their job or the extra duties that fall upon them especially this past year.
“This teacher not only taught their own class but also the classes of a teacher who took unexpected leave from work. This teacher exemplifies what it means to give of themselves unconditionally expecting nothing in return, only looking out for what is best for the students. and then there are those special students students that only through Mr. Parmenter's teaching and guidance find their place and the halls of this high school and for years to come remember the best times and high school were with the Watseka band and Mr. Parmenter.”
The Hometown Hero Award is given to a person in the community who “has gone above and beyond for the betterment of our community,” said Modern Woodmen Chapter 552 Activities Coordinator Tira Clement. The board of directors for each chapter submits names for the award and then it is voted on.
The award comes with $100. Parmenter has chosen to donate that money to the Unit 9 Academic Foundation.
The award was presented to Parmenter by Clement and Reid Page, chapter president.
Those attending the game had the opportunity to be treated to a free bag of popcorncourtesy of Modern Woodmen of America members and the FFA.